Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy

Frontier Communications filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from the company.

The company said it hopes the protection will allow it to reorganize finances while continuing operations.

Frontier sent a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission stating it is not going out of business. Instead, the company said it is taking these steps to position the company for long term success.

“All Frontier customers need to know that the bankruptcy filing will not affect their service," PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a statement. "The Commission will be closely monitoring this proceeding to ensure that West Virginians will not see any disruption of service.”