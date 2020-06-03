Gov. Justice releases statement on comment saying Obama is not welcome

During Wednesday's press briefing, Governor Jim Justice was asked about a phone call he had taken earlier Wednesday with President Donald Trump.

According to the Governor's office, in mentioning all the economic goodness his personal friendship with President Trump has brought to West Virginia, Justice made a remark that all presidents were welcome in West Virginia expect for "maybe not Barack Obama."

After some people began questioning the comment, Justice released the following statement:

“Everyone knows that President Obama made it a specific strategy to destroy our coal industry and power plants which, for more than a century, had been the lifeblood of West Virginia’s economy,” Gov. Justice said after Wednesday’s briefing. “Before you know it, West Virginia was brought to our knees, especially southern West Virginia. I hated that so badly because the good people of West Virginia suffered beyond belief.

“I want to love everybody, and by that, I mean everybody, including President Obama,” Gov. Justice continued. “But, at the end of the day, what happened to West Virginia during his time in the Oval Office will take us decades and decades to recover from, if ever.”