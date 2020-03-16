GOV. JUSTICE | 80 test negative for COVID-19, 4 tests pending

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, more than 80 people in the state have been tested for the coronavirus. The results of 80 tests came back negative. Officials say they are still waiting on the results of four other tests at this time.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab.

All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

Governor Justice declared a state of emergency during a press conference Monday.