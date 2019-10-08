GRAPHIC: 18-year-old hit, dragged by Colo. driver allegedly under the influence of drugs

An 18-year-old from Colorado faces long-term rehabilitation after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle while walking to his dad’s house to drop off a birthday gift.

Adam Butler, 18, suffered massive internal injuries and a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by a car. His family says it will be weeks before they know the extent of the damage. (Source: Butler Family/KDVR/Tribune/CNN)

Adam Butler, 18, is in the trauma ICU suffering from a traumatic brain injury and bleeding, numerous broken bones in his body and face and a deflated lung. His family says it will be weeks before they know the extent of the damage.

“It’s just hard to fathom. How can you be living your life as a sweet 18-year-old one minute and be fighting to take your breath the next?” said Audra Butler, Adam’s mother.

The 18-year-old was walking to his father’s house to drop off a birthday gift on Sept. 27, when 30-year-old Adryan Chinn allegedly veered off onto the sidewalk, hitting and eventually dragging the victim.

"After the car hit Adam, it took out a fire hydrant, a metal pole and two fences,” Audra Butler said. "His face when we saw him was unrecognizable. He is more than lucky to be breathing at all right now."

Chinn faces four charges, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence, but has since posted bond.

Adam Butler’s family is furious that Chinn bonded out of jail.

"He’s sleeping. He’s eating. He’s walking around. My son can’t do any of those things. It’s not fair,” Adam’s mother said.

Still, Audra Butler says the family’s sole concern is helping Adam recover. That feat comes with a huge medical bill because Chinn was uninsured.

"Our initial and only focus at this point is to get him back to health. After that, it will be time to focus on the justice part,” Audra Butler said.

The Brighton, Colo., community is rallying behind Adam Butler and his family, starting a GoFundMe for medical costs and getting ready to host a fundraiser on his birthday in November.

Copyright 2019 KDVR, Tribune, Butler Family, GoFundMe via CNN. All rights reserved.