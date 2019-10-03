GSC Foundation receives $20,000 from Dominion Energy

Glenville State College Foundation received a $20,000 grant from Dominion Energy to assist students majoring in STEM-related fields.

According to a press release from Glenville State College, Dominion Energy and several sponsors of the 24th annual Dominion Energy Charity Golf Invitational raised about $200,000 to support the American Cancer society and 15 local charities, including Glenville State College.

“Dominion Energy is pleased to once again support the Glenville State College Foundation in its commitment to higher education and we commend the work they are doing to prepare our future workforce in STEM and engineering fields,” said Dominion Energy's State Police and Local Affairs Director Jason Harshbarger.

“We greatly appreciate Dominion Energy – they have been a longtime supporter of Glenville State College and their overall commitment to assist in the education of students is something that has been beneficial to many of our Pioneers,” said Executive Director of the GSC Foundation David Hutchison.