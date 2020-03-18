GTCHD held virtual meeting to answer COVID-19 questions

There are many questions and concerns surrounding the coronavirus, and with social distancing strongly encouraged around the U.S., the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department wanted to provide answers virtually.

“We're hoping that the community will engage with us to ask us any questions that they're concerned about," said Shawn Thorn, the Threat Preparedness Crisis Response Coordinator at the department.

Health officials held the meeting live on Facebook, and now with two confirmed cases in the state, more people have more questions.

This meeting allowed them to connect with the community and keep social distancing tactics in place.

In a time of panic, a lot of misinformation can be put out, so this gives health officials the opportunity to address any false statements and additional questions.

“It is a serious situation and something to be concerned about, but it's not something for them to think that it's the doomsday and they're going to be down forever," Thorn said.

"We will get through this.”

Thorn provided locals with information on how lessen the spread of the virus.

"We can do, what they call flatten the curve, by getting in containment and isolated so that we minimize the spread as much as possible," he said.

Minimizing the spread of COVID-19 means taking precaution.

"Just because you feel fine, there are elderly populations, there are other people out there that you could cause some very severe damage to," Thorn said.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will be teaming up with the local hospital to provide drive-thru testing. The date is still TBA. For more information you can visit their Facebook page or call at 304-265-1288.