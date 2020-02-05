Gas prices in Monongalia County are of the cheapest in North Central West Virginia

Gas prices have dropped across the country, and according to AAA, Monongalia county currently has the cheapest gas in North Central West Virginia.

Residents have been able to fill up their gas tanks for less than the average price in the county, which currently sits at $2.25.

The average gas price for the state of West Virginia is $2.45, while the average in Northern WV is $2.38.

An AAA spokesperson said the cheap prices come from the rise in gasoline stock, and according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, stock levels haven't been this high since last February.

Gas prices are expected to continue to lower in the weeks ahead.