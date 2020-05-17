Gene Vance Jr. Day celebrated virtually

The 9th annual Gene Vance Jr. Day took place virtually this year.

The event is meant to celebrate and honor soldiers who have risked their lives to protect others.

Many people tuned in and listened to state leaders speak.

Speakers included Senator Joe Manchin III and Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Governor Jim Justice, the Adjutant General of West Virginia, Major General James A. Hoyer, Command Sergeant Major James D. Jones, Mayor of Morgantown Bill Kawecki, President E. Gordon Gee of West Virginia University, President David Goldberg of Mon Health System and Mirta M. Martin, President of Fairmont State University.

Different musicians also performed after hearing from the multiple leaders.

The founder of the Gene Vance Jr. Foundation, Michael Minc, said the goal of the event was to reach as many people in the area in order to come together for an uplifting event.

“I hope it will unite us and bring about a sense of pride in our military and those who are willing to fight for what we believe in, and know that our West Virginia guard is on the front line of taking care of all of us during this pandemic,” Minc said.

To see the broadcasted event on YouTube visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhljjk-Gri0 or to learn more about the foundation visit their website https://www.genevancejr.org/2020.