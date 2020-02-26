Generation Upshur returns after hiatus

After a hiatus, Generation Upshur members met at Las Trancas Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers plan to meet monthly. They say anyone is welcome to attend meetings.

"We are going to talk through our ideas and goals for Generation Upshur. Ways we can get young people to stay here," said Brittany Hicks, the regional manager for the program.

The group's mission is attract and retain young people in West Virginia, geared towards residents ages 18-40. Wednesday's meeting focused on re-establishing the program, including officer elections and mission statements.

Hicks says she does not know how long the hiatus has lasted. The organization was already dissolved by the time she joined in July. A majority of the attendees had never been to a Generation West Virginia meeting before this one.

Hicks says they plan to have monthly meetings around Buckhannon.

"We love the place, love the mountains. We love the community we find here. There is just things that make it difficult to stay. A lot of times it has to do with jobs and things like that. Our goal is to create pathways to make it possible for people to stay and for people to come here who want to come her," said Hicks.

For more information on the group, Hicks says their scheduled meeting and events will be posted to

their Facebook group.