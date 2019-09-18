Genesis Partners announces major new retail complex for Charles Pointe

The Director of Planning and Engineering of Genesis Partners Robert Stuart announced at the Harrison County Commission meeting Wednesday the development and construction of Charles Pointe Crossing, a 650,000 square foot retail complex location.

According to the press release from Genesis Partners, the complex will be located immediately of off exit 124 at the intersection of I-79 and Route 279.

Charles Pointe Crossing will offer new retail, restaurant and hospitality opportunities to the region.

Genesis Partners say site development will begin immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 2020. Wolfe's Excavating LLC, a local contractor, will be performing the initial work.

Site design was completed by Civil & Environment Engineering, Inc., one of the state's largest engineering firms located in Bridgeport. They will also serve as the engineer of record through completion of site construction.

One store that will be at Charles Pointe Crossing is Menards, Inc. home improvement. This will be the first Menards store in West Virginia.

Construction for the store will begin in 2020. The store will be around 200,000 square feet on a 17-acre parcel within the complex and is expected to open in 2021.

Menards is a private, family-owned company based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with over 320 stores in 14 states. Menards offers a wide range of home improvement materials and supplies, as well as pet products, groceries, lawn and garden supplies and more.

Genesis Partners indicates that additional announcements will be coming soon as they continue to market the remaining 400,000 square feet of retail space in Charles Point Crossing.

Genesis Partners says that the project would not have been possibly without to participation of state and federal elected officials, county commission, our municipal officials and their respected partners.

“This is a true public-private partnership that has enabled the development of lands in a sustainable manner that otherwise would not be feasible. The team effort by all, including the legal, financial and bond holders is greatly valued," said Harrison County Commission President Ron Watson.

State Senator Mike Romano says he is enthusiastic with the continued job growth.

“Charles Pointe is a successful balanced model for the state of West Virginia and with the continued Job Creation, the success continues,” said Romano

“This greatly enhances the opportunities for Bridgeport and the North Central Region of our Great State," said Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.