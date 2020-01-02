Getting fit for the New Year

"New year, new me" is a common phrase you'll hear in the month of January. Once an old year ends and a new one begins, many will tell you their New Years resolution begins at the gym.

Whether it's losing weight, gaining muscle, or just an attempt at a new hobby, people are ready to start the year off strong.

"It's 2020, you know everyone says new year new me, but this is it, 2020, I always feel like its really my year, " said Harrison County gym-goer, Alyda Spratt.

Spratt also says shes ready to make some major changes, and her and her friends are in it together.

"Really gonna change my health habits, and my friends want to change too with me. S we just went in their and we did a little cardio and called it a day, and tomorrows a better day."

Resident, Bryce Griffith says he has... "police academy coming up so I feel like the more in shape I am, the easier it's gonna be."

Trainer at WV Fitness, Dominique Demus says when it comes to starting a routine workout, its all about a positive mentality.

"The most common New Years resolution is just be happy with themselves, and come to the fact that they can love who they are and be happy and healthy, and that's what i try to get my clients to come to resolution of, Demus said. You need to love yourself when you start, so that you can continue to love yourself through the process until you change to become physically and mentally the person that your wanting to be."

Avid gym-goers say it's OK to have that "new year, new me" attitude, as long as you stick with it."

