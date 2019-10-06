Giant pumpkin weighing more than 2,000 pounds wins grower $8,000

A Connecticut man has set the record for heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs more than 2,000 pounds. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs more than 2,000 pounds.

The New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair tops off months of hard work.

“It all depends on the color,” said Al Berard, a contest participant who has been at 30 of the fair’s 35 weigh-offs.

He said the secret is in the seeds and daily nurturing: “Water fertilize, prune.”

“One of the tricks to keep your giant pumpkin from rotting is when it’s about this size, roll it onto some plywood to keep it off the ground,” Mike LaCrosse said.

“Now if you get a lot of rain, then you’re on plywood, and it’s much safer than if it’s sitting in the dirt,” Berard said.

Berard, like many of the veteran growers, predicted Noel would win top billing. He was right.

With a pumpkin weighing at 2,294 pounds, Noel set a new record.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” Noel said.

Berard might not have won this year, but seeing his friend succeed gives him a giant smile.

The world-record heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. was grown by a New Hampshire man last year. It weighed 2,528 pounds.

Copyright 2019 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.