Giant sea lion wanders miles from water, needs help getting back to its river

This wasn’t your everyday road hazard.

The massive mammal was spotted miles away from any water source that would be big enough for it. (Source: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Deputies in southern Washington state had a 500-pound sea lion on their hands over the weekend.

It had been meandering through residential areas in Cowlitz County, about an hour north of Portland, Oregon.

The massive mammal was spotted miles away from any body of water that would be big enough for it to live in.

“While it isn’t’ uncommon for seas lions to be in the Cowlitz River this time of year with all the smelt, it was quickly determined this Steller sea lion, which is native to Washington, had taken several wrong turns,” said Becky Bennett with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The sea lion was roaming a wooded area typically home to deer and elk.

Multiple agencies worked together to help trap the animal that could be disagreeable at times.

Wildlife officials said it was safely transported back to the Columbia River.

