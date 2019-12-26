Gift returns the day after Christmas

The day after Christmas, employees say they've been busy since stores opened at 7 a.m. this morning expecting several gift exchanges and returns.

Shopping malls the day after Christmas can be crazy for returns, here's what you can do to return those gifts without the hassle.

"Obviously everyone's gotten all of their Christmas gifts and we expect people to come back and exchange sizes or styles that may have not fit they way they wanted them to," said store leader Celesia Davis.

Employees say they are ready to help customers out regardless of how busy the mall is with sales.

Shoppers say stores are chaotic the day after Christmas saying there's only so much shopping you can do until the mall gets too busy.

"I went into FYE and got a bag of gummies, got some food, literally didn't go into any other store because its so crowded," said shopper David Pennington.

If you want to return a gift or make an exchange, employees say it's important to know the store policy.

"We really appreciate when the customer has the receipt," Davis said. "Having those tags with it its not always a requirement with our store but I know some stores you have to have a tag and receipt."

Employees advise there will be long lines through the holidays but say to come prepared for any returns and exchanges for a better shopping experience.

"We love to see people smiling and being patient with us," Davis said. "Having the music up and having fun with the customer just bear with us when our lines our longer."