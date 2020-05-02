Gilmer County inmate tests positive for COVID-19, as per Gilmer County Health Dept.

Updated: Sat 2:33 PM, May 02, 2020

Gilmer County Health Department officials say they have received lab confirmation of a third positive novel coronavirus case in the county. It is an FCI inmate.

According to a news release, "the inmate is doing well."

No other information is available at this time.

 