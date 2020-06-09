Gilmer County had over 900 absentee ballots

Of the 4,589 registered voters in Gilmer County, 929 of them requested absentee ballots.

According to data from Secretary of State Mac Warner's office, that's more than 20% of voters.

"When you download the application off of our website, there are 11 excuses why people would request an absentee ballot," says Sec. Warner.

"The first one of these is a medical reason. I went to the attorney general and the attorney general backed up our perception that that medical excuse did apply with the COVID-19. That enabled everybody to vote absentee, so with that, many people took advantage," the secretary of state adds.

Although the percentage per capita of requests is not one of the highest in the state, it's the highest Gilmer County officials have ever seen according to county clerk Jean Butcher.

"It has been a challenge, but we just worked at it constantly, and we got all of our requests in and all of our ballots sent out on time," says Butcher.

Butcher handled the work load with two other employees, one of them she hired this election cycle due to the high number of absentee ballots.

"I had just a little bit of help. Some of the other counties had to have a lot more, of course they're bigger counties, but we've done a really good job," she adds.

Not only was the number of absentee ballots shocking to Butcher this election cycle, but so was the early voting turnout.

"We don't have as many early voters as we anticipated. Presidential election year we normally have a little over 2,000 voters come out, so right now we have a little over 900 absentee requests and 100 early voters, so it's definitely cut down with people coming to the polls," says Butcher.

Despite the large number of absentee ballots not only in the county but in the state, they will all be counted without delay on election night, according to Sec. Warner.