Girl Scout cookie booths suspended; Local troop struggles to sell cookies as a result

A Marion County Girl Scout troop could encounter financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Girl Scout Troop 10260 out of Pleasant Valley has been having trouble selling their Girl Scout cookies due to their booths being suspended due to the pandemic.

A parent said that the lack of funding could impact their ability to give back to the community.

"One thing our girls voted to do with our money was give chemo bags to the cancer patients." said Michelle Jurasko, a mother of one of the troop members. "This may impact that, with depending on if we get these cookies sold and what type of profit we're looking at if we do sell all of our cookies."

The troop has roughly 900 boxes left to sell. They are doing online sales to compensate for the booth suspension.

A link to donate to the troop can be found here: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E19423&id=32&fbclid=IwAR2sffRXTjuIccJ5yn3oevtxKW8nKwOR7TIBc6D3k2qr0kL7Bz9J6AIyMvo