Glenville Police searching for missing man

Glenville Police are searching for a missing man.

Glenville Police Chief Benton Huffman said Roger Talbert, 38, was last seen on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. on North Lewis Street.

Talbert was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown work boots, a gray t-shirt, brown Carhart coat and a dark blue baseball cap, according to Huffman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Talbert is asked to call Huffman at the Glenville Police Department Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304-462-7411 or after hours contact the Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center 304-462-7306.