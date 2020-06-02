Glenville State College selects Dr. Mark Manchin as college's 25th president

Glenville State College announced that Dr. Mark Manchin has been selected to serve as the college's 25th president.

The college's Board of Governors made the selection after a search process that culminated last week in on-campus interviews with five finalists, the college said in a news release.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Glenville State College and take on this new challenge in my long career in education,” Manchin explained. “I want to bring my experience to help Glenville bridge the gap between higher education and public education which is critical for our success.” He added, “I am looking forward to the challenge of helping Glenville prepare our students for the exciting future that awaits them.”

Glenville State College said in a news release that Manchin has an impressive background over a 44-year career in education.

Manchin is currently the superintendent of the Harrison County Board of Education. Prior to that, he served as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority and oversaw the McDowell County Schools through a state-appointed position to revitalize that system.

In 2005, Manchin was elected to represent Kanawha County as senator in the West Virginia State Senate where he served as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee and State Finance Committee, according to the news release.

A native of Farmington, West Virginia, Manchin has earned a Doctorate in Educational Administration and Master of Arts in Education Administration from West Virginia University as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Fairmont State University, according to Glenville State.

“Dr. Manchin has a proven record of success in leading educational institutions through challenging times. We believe he will be a strong and tireless champion for Glenville moving forward,” Greg Smith, Chair of the Glenville State College Board of Governors, said.

Manchin's appointment will become effective July 1.