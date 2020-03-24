Goodwill asking public to hold donations until donation centers reopen

Goodwill is asking donors to hold donations until their donation centers reopen.

According to a news release from Goodwill, stores and donation centers across Southwestern Pennsylvania and North Central West Virginia are closed. Goodwill SWPA made the decision to ensure the safety and health of employees, customers and donors.

With centers closed, items are left outside donation doors, and donations exposed to the weather will be damaged or ruined, the news release say.

Goodwill SWPA plan to reopen stores and donation centers when directed by government authorities.

Officials say donations will be needed when donation centers reopen so that there is ample merchandise in Goodwill stores for community members who need it.

“We know that closing our donation centers is a significant inconvenience for many in our area,” said Michael J. Smith, President/CEO, Goodwill SWPA. “But please hold onto those valuable donations to give to Goodwill when we reopen.”

Over 60 percent of Goodwill SWPA's revenue is generated through its Goodwill retail stores, according to the news release. The stores provide unrestricted revenue for the organization's mission to provide job training and education for those with employment barriers.

Vulnerable populations served by Goodwill include people with disabilities, people with economic disadvantages and people re-entering society after incarceration.

Goodwill SWPA says they are currently making plans to be able to rebound quickly and reopen area Goodwill stores and donation centers as soon as the government officials recommend.

With economic struggles ahead, the organization says they expect increased community need for the merchandise available in Goodwill stores.

The organization says they do expect an increased need for Goodwill’s employment services for people who have lost jobs due to the crisis looking to get back into the workforce.

Goodwill SPWA will post information on when donations centers and stores will reopen on their website.

