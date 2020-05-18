Gordmans files for bankruptcy; begins wind-down of operations

A popular clothing store that opened nine locations in West Virginia in March will be closing after more than 100 years in business.

The President and CEO of Stage Stores, the parent company to Gordmans, says the last couple months with COVID-19 did have an impact on the company.

Though many states are beginning to allow retail stores to reopen, the company says they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Store officials say they are running a sale process for the business.

"We hope our actions over the last several months to reposition the business will attract the right partner who is interested in our off-price concept," the company said in a statement. "If we receive a viable bid for the business, we will terminate our wind-down of operations at certain locations. This is incredibly difficult news to deliver and it is a decision that we came to after exhausting all other options."

Many stores began opening Friday. The company says shoppers will find deals and lower prices for store closing sales.