Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke at the 46th Annual State Pro-Life Convention

West Virginians for Life held their 46th annual convention on Saturday.

Locals gathered inside the Trinity Assembly of God Fellowship Hall to hear from different speakers.

Nicole Flynn was the keynote speaker, while Governor Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also spoke to those in attendance.

"We have a 19 state coalition trying to protect life. Life deserves to be saved in West Virginia but also across the country," Morrisey said.

West Virginians for Life is the only statewide non-partisan organization dedicated to the protection of human life.