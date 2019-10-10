Gov. Jim Justice presents award to Pleasant Valley Elementary

Students at Pleasant Valley Elementary school gathered in the gymnasium to hear from Gov. Jim Justice and receive an award on Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice speaks to students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School (WDTV).

Gov. Justice shared encouraging words with the children and congratulated them on their success.

"To be here with these kids, it just flames me on," Gov. Justice said. "I love them and it's heart warming, it gives me new life and energy to keep going."

Pleasant Valley was one of six elementary schools to exceed in language arts and math.