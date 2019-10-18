Gov. Jim Justice's approval rating 2nd lowest among Republican Governors, according to new report

Approval ratings for Republican Governor Jim Justice are dipping, according to a new report published by Morning Consult.

According to the report, Gov. Justice only received a 42% approval rating, while 47% of people polled disapprove of the job he's done.

The data was taken on a daily basis. The company surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters across the U.S. on their governor. Their findings are released every 3 months.

According to the results, Gov. Justice is the second-least popular Republican governor in the country. The first is Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Earlier this year when quarter 1 numbers were released, Gov. Justice's approval rating stood at 50%. The approval rating during quarter 2 fell to 43%.

