Gov. Justice: Students will not to return to school until it's safe

Governor Jim Justice said that students will not return to school until it's safe.

During Wednesday's press briefing, Justice said he will not put teachers and students back into a school setting until experts advise him that it's safe to do so.

"I don't want to take away hope because I am hopeful that things are going to continue to get better," said Justice.

Justice also announced that the state is catching up on unemployment claims.

He said he was advised all claims should be processed and caught up by the end of next week.