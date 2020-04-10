Gov. Justice adds more counties to strict executive order list

Governor Jim Justice has added four additional counties to an executive order he issued at the beginning of April, putting more restrictions in place for the people who reside there, due to COVID-19.

During his briefing, Gov. Justice placed Cabell, Wayne, Wood and Ohio counties under that executive order.

The order limits groups to a maximum of five people. It also directs all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.

In addition, the order directs local health departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.

Under the order, members of the West Virginia National Guard provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies. The West Virginia State Police assists with enforcement of local county orders.

Kanawha, Harrison, Monongalia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties were previously placed under the executive order.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive, 14,001 negative and five deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (20), Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.