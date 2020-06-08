Gov. Justice adds youth camps, outdoor concerts to reopening plan

A few restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 crisis were eased Monday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

During his news briefing, Gov. Justice announced that as part of week 9 of his 'Comeback Plan,' summer day and overnight youth camps may resume Monday, June 22.

Also, as the governor previously announced, returning June 22 are youth sports with spectators, outdoor sporting events with spectators and outdoor equestrian events with spectators.

Another addition to the 'Comeback Plan' Monday were openings for week 10. On July 1, outdoor open-air concerts as well as fairs and festivals may resume operations, Gov. Justice says.

Gov. Justice also reiterated that starting Monday, June 8 low-contact outdoor youth sports, WVSSAC sanctioned athletics and band summer training programs as well as little league sports practices can begin.