Gov. Justice announces 30% discount for West Virginians staying at state parks

Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia State Parks will soon be offering a discount on lodging for all West Virginians.

The offer is called WVSTRONG Discount.

During a press briefing Wednesday, Justice said from the beginning of June through the end of August, all in state residents will be eligible for a 30 percent discount on lodging at all state parks.

"At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times" Gov. Justice said. "Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. You're saving lives and we can never thank you enough."

According to a news release from the Governors office, the discount is the first of its kind in the history of West Virginia State Parks. The offer applies to lodge rooms, cabins, and campsite reservations made by West Virginia residents only from June 1 through Aug. 31. 2020.

To claim the 30 percent discount on a new reservation, simply book online at wvstateparks.com and enter promo code WVSTRONG at checkout.

"We want to encourage all West Virginians to enjoy our beautiful state that we have," Gov. Justice said. "Go, West Virginia, and enjoy the parks that are near to your hearts. Or, if there’s an area where you want to visit but you haven’t been able to get to yet, go and experience a new adventure."

According to the Governor's office, all West Virginians with existing reservations during this time will be proactively issued the discount as a credit on their reservation within two weeks. Credits will be automatically applied, so guests with existing reservations do not need to call.

"With this promotion, we're hoping to introduce more West Virginia residents to the beauty and outdoor recreation you'll find here at our state parks," said Steve McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

West Virginia State Park campgrounds are scheduled to open first on Thursday, May 21. Cabins and lodges are scheduled to open on May 26.