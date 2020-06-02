Gov. Justice announces Amsted Industries investment in North Central W.Va.

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Amsted Industries has recently become the majority owner of Advanced Graphite Materials.

Advanced Graphite Materials (AGM) is located in Anmoore. According to a news release from the Governor's office, Amsted Industries will expand the production of synthetic graphite at the existing site, enabling U.S. companies to access a domestic, high-grade graphite material for use in products such as electric vehicle batteries and missile systems.

“This investment in West Virginia is unbelievable news,” Gov. Justice said. “Amsted Industries brings more than 100 years of global manufacturing excellence to our state. They are making a statement to the world that West Virginia is on the move and an excellent place to do business and manufacture products.”

The Governor's office says this new venture ensures a domestic supply chain for synthetic graphite for sectors of the U.S. economy. Amsted has plans to increase synthetic graphite production at the site in the coming years, generating jobs and creating the first fully-integrated producer of anode grade materials based in the United States.

“As a company 100% owned by U.S. employees, we are proud to welcome AGM to Amsted Industries’ global family of more than 18,000 employees. We are delighted to be part of AGM’s West Virginia success story and the role it will play in building a domestic supply chain for this important material used to support our national economic security,” said Steve Smith, Chairman and CEO of Amsted Industries.

The acquisition marks the formal creation of Amsted Graphite Materials, LLC, the news release states.