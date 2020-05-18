Gov. Justice announces reopening date for malls, outlines week five of 'comeback plan'

The next steps in West Virginia’s ‘comeback plan’ amid the COVID-19 crisis were announced by Gov. Jim Justice Monday afternoon.

“We’ve got to open back up and our numbers are telling us absolutely to do it,” said Gov. Justice during his news briefing.

Along with a few additions to week four of the reopening plan, Gov. Justice outlined week five.

Week Four – Thursday, May 21

- Indoor Malls

- Whitewater rafting and ziplining industry

- Indoor dining at restaurants at 50% capacity

- Large, specialty retail stores

- State park campgrounds to in state residents

- Outdoor recreation rentals

- Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing with no spectators

- Hatfield-McCoy trail system

- Tanning businesses

Gov. Justice says Week five of his plan will begin on Tuesday, May 26 and will include the following:

- State park cabins and lodges will reopen to in state residents

- Indoor and outdoor bars at 50% capacity

- Museums and visitor centers

- Zoos

On Saturday, May 30 Gov. Justice has given the green light to spas and massage businesses as well as limited video lottery retailers.

Gov. Justice says casinos will be allowed to resume operations on Friday, June 5 under strict guidelines to keep players safe.

As he mentioned last week, Gov. Justice also reiterated that this week fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreations centers are permitted to reopen. That order includes sports training facilities such as gymnastics, cheerleading, martial arts and similar activities.

Justice said that he is removing Monongalia, Harrison, Marion, Jefferson and Berkeley counties from the 'hotspot' list.

State health officials will be monitoring all 55 counties, Justice said.