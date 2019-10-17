Gov Justice appoints Pitsenbarger to Senate in District 11

Governor Jim Justice announced that he has appointed John "J.R." Pitsenbarger to the 11th Senatorial District seat Thursday.

The seat was vacated by Greg Boso when he resigned, according to a press release from the Governor's office. The district covers Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties, as well as part of Grant County.

The Governor's office says Pitsenbarger is a 5th-generation farmer and a lifelong resident in Nicholas County. He serves as vice President of the West Virginia Farm Bureau.

Pitsenbarger and his wife Tanya live near Nallen, West Virginia, in the countryside.