Gov Justice awards more than $1.5 million in Recycling Assistance Grants for use across state

Governor Jim Justice presented more than $1.5 million in Recycling Assistance Grants to 27 local governments, educational institutions, and other businesses across West Virginia.

Justice presented the grants during his visit at the annual West Virginia Educational Conference of Litter Control and Solid Waste Management at Canaan Valley Resort State Park Monday.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, the grants provide funding for recipients to start, expand or upgrade a variety of recycling programs throughout the state.

“If you just go outside and look, we have the most pristine air, it's the most beautiful place anywhere,” Justice said. “With these grants, you continue to clean West Virginia up more and more and more.

“I want pristine everything in West Virginia," said Justice. "I want just what you want – for your communities to stay clean and prosperous in every way because I want our grandkids to be able to fish in our streams and to be able to continue enjoying all the natural goodness we're blessed with in our great state.”

Here is the full list of grant recipients:

Braxton County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $46,400.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, vehicle and equipment expenses, operational costs, educational materials and training to support the County's recycling program.

Metal Center Recycling (Cabell County)

Amount: $28,721.33

Purpose: To assist with equipment accessories to improve processing for the metal recycling operation.

Calhoun County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $33,678.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, equipment expenses and operational costs to support the County's 24-year old recycling program.

City of Montgomery

Amount: $60,860.00

Purpose: To assist with a recycling vehicle, equipment expenses, educational materials, personnel and transportation costs for the expansion of the City's recycling program.

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $53,460.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, recycling fees, operational and equipment expenses for the expansion of the County's recycling program.

Infinite Electronics Recycling, LLC (Weirton, WV)

Amount: $25,000.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel costs for the electronics recycling operation.

Harrison County Recycling Center, LLC

Amount: $70,574.00

Purpose: To fund equipment upgrades to support the recycling operation.

Shepherd University

Amount: $17,305.50

Purpose: To fund a bottle crusher system for a new glass recycling initiative.

City of Charleston

Amount: $45,000.00

Purpose: To assist with recycling coordinator wages, a feasibility study.

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc.

Amount: $68,213.00

Purpose: To assist with equipment costs to support the expansion of textile and electronic recycling operations.

Knighthorst Shredding, LLC (Charleston, WV)

Amount: $67,000.00

Purpose: To fund vehicle and equipment costs for the expansion of the paper shredding and recycling operation.

Mountain State Waste (Weston, WV)

Amount: $75,000.00

Purpose: To fund equipment upgrades to support the expansion of the cardboard recycling operation.

Marion County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $143,551.50

Purpose: To assist with personnel, equipment and operational expenses for the County's recycling program.

Mason County Commission

Amount: $56,000.00

Purpose: To construct a metal building and foundation for material storage to support the County's recycling program.

Mason County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $95,874.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, vehicle, equipment upgrades, and operational expenses to support the County's recycling program.

Mason County Board of Education

Amount: $63,193.24

Purpose: To fund the new county-wide school recycling initiative: "Every School, Every Classroom, Every Employee, and Every Child Recycling Everyday."

City of Morgantown

Amount: $36,786.00

Purpose: To assist the City's Green Team with a new educational campaign, school recycling projects, personnel and training for outreach and educational efforts.

WVU Research Corporation

Amount: $18,025.25

Purpose: To assist with expansion of the recycling program and sustainability efforts at the Potomac State College campus.

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $69,510.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, training and education, equipment, and operational expenses to support the County's recycling program.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $49,350.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, training, vehicle, operational and equipment expenses to support the County's recycling program.

Roane County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $111,412.00

Purpose: To assist with recycling and operational expenses for the county recycling program.

Sunrise Sanitation Services, Inc. (Thomas, WV)

Amount: $75,000.00

Purpose: To assist with vehicle and equipment expenses for the expansion of the recycling operation.

Upshur County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $4,165.00

Purpose: To fund paper shred events, outreach, and educational efforts.

Wetzel County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $60,000.00

Purpose: To assist with personnel, facility improvements, advertising, equipment and operational expenses to support the County recycling program.

Wirt County Solid Waste Authority

Amount: $31,000.00

Purpose: To fund personnel and operational supplies to support the County recycling program.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Amount: $54,036.00

Purpose: To fund a new vehicle for the expansion of the recycling operation.

Latrobe Street Mission (Parkersburg, WV)

Amount: $69,000.00

Purpose: To fund vehicle costs and operational expenses for the ongoing textile recycling program.