Gov Justice awards over $14 million in Victims of Crime Act grants to 81 agencies across WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Governor Jim Justice has awarded $14.8 million in Victim of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 81 public and private non-profit agencies across the state on Monday.
According to a press release from the Governor's office, the sub-grant funds will provide direct services as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.
The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system, the press release says.
VOCA funds are awarded from the Office for Victims of Crimes at the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs, according to the Governor's office. The Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services is administering these funds.
Funds were award to the following in our area:
BARBOUR COUNTY
Barbour County Commission
$42,675
This grant will fund staff in the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Barbour County.
CALHOUN, JACKSON, KANAWHA, WIRT, WOOD, TYLER, AND WETZEL COUNTIES
Harmony Mental Health, Inc.
$504,420
This grant will fund staff to provide trauma-informed mental health direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Wood, Berkeley, Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.
DODDRIDGE, GILMER, HARRISON, LEWIS, AND MARION COUNTIES
HOPE Inc., Task Force on Domestic Violence
$544,173
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking victims in Marion, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, and Lewis counties.
HARRISON COUNTY
Harrison County CASA Program, Inc.
$106,323
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.
HARRISON, DODDRIDGE, TAYLOR, AND BARBOUR COUNTIES
Harrison County Child Advocacy Center
$283,824
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, and Barbour counties.
MARION COUNTY
Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
$152,271
This grant will fund staff to provide for direct services to child abuse victims in Marion County.
CASA of Marion County
$84,456
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.
Marion County Commission
$61,025
This grant will fund staff in the Prosecutor’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.
MONONGALIA COUNTY
Monongalia County Commission
$107,666
This grant will fund staff in the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.
Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
$153,032
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Monongalia County.
MONONGALIA AND PRESTON COUNTIES
Monongalia County Youth Services Center
$146,995
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Monongalia and Preston counties.
MONONGALIA, PRESTON, AND TAYLOR COUNTIES
The Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center
$521,209
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking victims in Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.
NICHOLAS AND WEBSTER COUNTIES
Nicholas County Family Resource Network
$94,905
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Nicholas and Webster counties.
OHIO, MARSHALL, AND WETZEL COUNTIES
YWCA of Wheeling
$255,923
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties.
OHIO, MARSHALL, WETZEL, AND TYLER COUNTIES
CASA for Children, Inc.
$175,052
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.
PRESTON COUNTY
Preston County Commission
$42,220
This grant will fund staff in the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Preston County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Randolph County Commission
$42,006
This grant will fund staff in the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide services to crime victims in Randolph County.
RANDOLPH AND TUCKER COUNTIES
Randolph County Children's Advocacy Center, Inc.
$109,622
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Randolph and Tucker counties.
RANDOLPH, TUCKER, BRAXTON, UPSHUR, WEBSTER, AND BARBOUR COUNTIES
Women's Aid in Crisis, Inc.
$626,453
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, child victims, and sexual assault victims in Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, and Braxton counties.
UPSHUR COUNTY
Upshur County Commission
$36,380
This grant will fund staff in the Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Upshur County.
UPSHUR AND LEWIS COUNTIES
Mountain CAP of WV, Inc.
$88,913
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis counties.
WETZEL COUNTY
Wetzel County Commission - Prosecutor's Office
$40,500
This grant will fund staff in the Wetzel County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.
WETZEL AND TYLER COUNTIES
Wetzel County Commission - CAC
$70,368
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wetzel and Taylor counties.
STATEWIDE
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
$45,654
This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.