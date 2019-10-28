Gov Justice awards over $14 million in Victims of Crime Act grants to 81 agencies across WV

Governor Jim Justice has awarded $14.8 million in Victim of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 81 public and private non-profit agencies across the state on Monday.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, the sub-grant funds will provide direct services as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.

The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system, the press release says.

VOCA funds are awarded from the Office for Victims of Crimes at the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs, according to the Governor's office. The Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services is administering these funds.

Funds were award to the following in our area:

BARBOUR COUNTY

Barbour County Commission

$42,675

This grant will fund staff in the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Barbour County.

CALHOUN, JACKSON, KANAWHA, WIRT, WOOD, TYLER, AND WETZEL COUNTIES

Harmony Mental Health, Inc.

$504,420

This grant will fund staff to provide trauma-informed mental health direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Wood, Berkeley, Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.

DODDRIDGE, GILMER, HARRISON, LEWIS, AND MARION COUNTIES

HOPE Inc., Task Force on Domestic Violence

$544,173

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking victims in Marion, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, and Lewis counties.

HARRISON COUNTY

Harrison County CASA Program, Inc.

$106,323

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.

HARRISON, DODDRIDGE, TAYLOR, AND BARBOUR COUNTIES

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center

$283,824

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, and Barbour counties.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$152,271

This grant will fund staff to provide for direct services to child abuse victims in Marion County.

CASA of Marion County

$84,456

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.

Marion County Commission

$61,025

This grant will fund staff in the Prosecutor’s Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongalia County Commission

$107,666

This grant will fund staff in the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$153,032

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Monongalia County.

MONONGALIA AND PRESTON COUNTIES

Monongalia County Youth Services Center

$146,995

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Monongalia and Preston counties.

MONONGALIA, PRESTON, AND TAYLOR COUNTIES

The Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center

$521,209

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and stalking victims in Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.

NICHOLAS AND WEBSTER COUNTIES

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

$94,905

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Nicholas and Webster counties.

OHIO, MARSHALL, AND WETZEL COUNTIES

YWCA of Wheeling

$255,923

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties.

OHIO, MARSHALL, WETZEL, AND TYLER COUNTIES

CASA for Children, Inc.

$175,052

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.

PRESTON COUNTY

Preston County Commission

$42,220

This grant will fund staff in the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Preston County.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Randolph County Commission

$42,006

This grant will fund staff in the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide services to crime victims in Randolph County.

RANDOLPH AND TUCKER COUNTIES

Randolph County Children's Advocacy Center, Inc.

$109,622

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Randolph and Tucker counties.

RANDOLPH, TUCKER, BRAXTON, UPSHUR, WEBSTER, AND BARBOUR COUNTIES

Women's Aid in Crisis, Inc.

$626,453

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, child victims, and sexual assault victims in Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, and Braxton counties.

UPSHUR COUNTY

Upshur County Commission

$36,380

This grant will fund staff in the Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Upshur County.

UPSHUR AND LEWIS COUNTIES

Mountain CAP of WV, Inc.

$88,913

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis counties.

WETZEL COUNTY

Wetzel County Commission - Prosecutor's Office

$40,500

This grant will fund staff in the Wetzel County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.

WETZEL AND TYLER COUNTIES

Wetzel County Commission - CAC

$70,368

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wetzel and Taylor counties.

STATEWIDE

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$45,654

This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.