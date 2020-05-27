Gov. Justice calls for widespread testing in prisons

In Wednesday's news briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said he wants wide-spread coronavirus testing at all state correctional facilities for inmates and staff.

"We didn't have a single test in all of our correctional facilities that tested positive up until a few days ago," says Gov. Justice.

"It's not enough (testing one block of inmates and staffers)... We're gonna test every body in all the facilities," he adds.

At least 102 inmates and eight staffers at the Huttonsville correctional center in Randolph County have tested positive for the virus. Over 300 tests are still pending.

Betsy Jividen, the commissioner of the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says all positively tested inmates were isolated.

"We have been proactively responding since March 3rd. We immediately put staff and inmates screening into place in our facility. Inmates who come into the regional jails are quarantined for 14 days," says Jividen.

She also says the division is continuing to move and separate inmates as additional results come in.

