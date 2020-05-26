Gov. Justice campaign to file criminal complaint against Thrasher campaign in response to attack ad

Governor Jim Justice on Tuesday said his campaign plans to file a criminal complaint in response to an attack ad ran by his opponent.

Woody Thrasher, a Bridgeport businessman and Justice's former secretary of commerce, is running a TV ad claiming the governor knowingly released violent criminals from prison amidst the coronavirus.

Justice called the ad a "bold-face lie" at his Tuesday coronavirus briefing.

The comments came in response to a question posed to Justice about why he won't debate his competitors this primary season during his bid for reelection.

"Why in the world would I be taking time away from what I'm trying to take care of here, considering all of those facts, and run out and do something political?" Justice said. "I don't even know where my political office is downtown right now."

Ann Ali, Thrasher's campaign manager, issued the following response to Justice's comments:

“Gov. Justice knows he let those violent criminals out early, and he thinks someone or some court will rescue him. Unfortunately for Jim Justice, truth is truth.

“Where I come from, we take responsibility for our actions and we fight our own fights directly.

“We welcome the opportunity for Woody Thrasher to stand on a debate stage and directly address the reality of what’s happened to West Virginia since Gov. Justice took office.

“Facts don’t lie, but Jim Justice does.”

State corrections officials disputed a previous Thrasher ad claiming Justice released a convicted murderer as part of a plan to release 70 inmates during the pandemic.

A corrections department spokesperson said the agency released tat man for unrelated reasons, the AP reported. Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy said during a March news briefing the inmates were parolees serving short jail terms for parole violations.

Justice did not directly name Thrasher Tuesday but said his internal polling shows him ahead by 40 points on his closest opponent. He said debating would only do damage to the Republican party as it tries to maintain a majority in both chambers of the legislature.

WDTV attempted to organize a virtual debate with Republican candidates for governor earlier this month. Justice's campaign declined to participate.