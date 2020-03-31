Gov. Justice closes privately-owned campgrounds to all new arrivals

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued two new executive orders Tuesday during his daily news conference concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.

First, the governor announced he was signing an executive order that suspends all elective medical procedures to conserve health care equipment for the health professionals on the front lines of this pandemic.

The executive order goes into effect by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The second executive order involved privately-owned campgrounds. Gov. Justice says they are to be closed to "all new arrivals by out-of-state residents."

"If you are now residing in a private campground, you are good to go. If you've been there for over two weeks and you have quarantined yourself, we're good to go," Gov. Justice said. "If you are a new arrival we are shut down to you."