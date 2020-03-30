Gov. Justice closes state park campgrounds, issues executive order

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Monday afternoon following a governor's briefing with President Trump and Vice President Pence regarding COVID-19.

Gov. Justice began the news briefing by announcing the closure of all state park campgrounds.

"We don't want you to come across our borders," Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice also issued an executive order that directs anyone traveling into West Virginia from a high risk area to quarantine for 14 days.

The governor has charged West Virginia State Police to monitor the situation.

West Virginia currently has a total of 124 positive COVID-19 cases and one death has been reported.