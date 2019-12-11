Gov. Justice declares Christmas Eve as full-day state holiday for public employees

Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Christmas Eve as a full-day state holiday for public employees.

“So many of our incredible public employees have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “In honor of all these men and women do, it's only right that they be given the opportunity to fully enjoy the Christmas holiday with their friends and loved ones.”

Christmas Eve was previously listed as a half-day holiday, according to the Governor's office.

Gov. Justice said he encourages everyone take time to get out and explore the state during the holiday season.

“Whether it's taking in the excitement of our unmatched ski slopes, checking out one of our beautiful Christmas lights displays, or simply nestling down with family in one of our cozy winter lodging facilities, there are endless ways to make your holiday one to remember in Almost Heaven,” he said.

The full proclamation is attached to the right of this article.