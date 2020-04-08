Gov. Justice places Marion County under executive order

Governor Jim Justice placed Marion County under an executive order during a press briefing Wednesday.

Justice said Marion County is being added to the executive order that was issued for Harrison, Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

"We need to watch very carefully in Marion County and observe all the things we're already doing in the other six counties," Justice said.

Justice also said Marion County is a hot spot.

Marion County has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19.