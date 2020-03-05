Gov. Justice expanding Gold Rush trout program for 2020

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that the West Virginia Gold Rush trout program is returning this spring.

The program will return from March 27 to April 4, according to a news release from the Governor's office. It will include an additional weekend of stockings and a new contest.

“Because so many West Virginians want to participate in this special event I wanted to give them an extra weekend to come out and bring their families and have a chance at catching one of these beautiful golden trout,” said Justice. “And to add to this year’s experience the DNR plans to stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout, up from about 40,000 last year. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the thrill of fishing West Virginia’s pristine waters.”

Gold Rush was originally scheduled to start March 31, the news release states.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources staff will stock golden rainbow trout in more than 60 lakes and streams across the state including 16 West Virginia state parks and forests, according to the Governor's office.

Stockings for the program are performed in addition to regularly scheduled trout stockings, the Governor's office says.

You can find more information about the event in the "related documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile)

