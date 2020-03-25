Gov. Justice issues new orders including extension of statewide school closure

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced new steps the state will be taking in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Gov. Justice announced that the statewide school closure will be extended until April 20.

The governor is also recommending that the state's tax filing deadline be pushed back to match the federal delay issued by President Donald Trump.

That would move the deadline from April 15 to July 15.

Gov. Justice also says he is waiving all interest and penalties on property tax filings until May 1.