Gov. Justice outlines several new ways his administration will work to reopen the state

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice opened up his daily news briefing regarding the coronavirus pandemic Friday by discussing how the state is working to reopen businesses and ease restrictions in the coming weeks.

“We’re not going to run and cannonball in the middle of the pool and then awaken to the fact that the pool didn’t have any water in it,” said Gov. Justice.

While admitting things will have to run a little differently in the state for some time due to the extremely contagious virus, he says work is being done to get West Virginians back to work.

Earlier this week, the governor spoke about lifting the suspension on some elective medical procedures at hospitals as phase one.

Gov. Justice announced Friday plans to require mandatory COVID-19 testing of all staff at daycare facilities in the state. The governor also spoke about the possibility of taking the temperatures of children and parents at those facilities.

When it comes to the reopening of restaurants, Gov. Justice says he hopes to “reopen outdoor dining as soon as possible.” But, before in-dining can resume, the state and restaurant owners must be able to provide the proper PPE such as masks.

When restaurants are allowed to resume in-dining business, the governor said the state will work with owners on the proper protocol. According to Gov. Justice that could include things such as limiting capacity at restaurants to 50 percent, enhanced cleaning policies, limiting the number of people allowed per table, taking the temperatures of all employees, offering disposable menus and utensils as well as beverages in disposable cans instead of in glasses.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 29,811 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 988 positive, 28,823 negative and 32 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).