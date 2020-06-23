Advertisement

Gov. Justice says masks in public may be required if needed

By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
While masks and other face coverings have been required by only a handful of states, soon, West Virginians could also be required to wear masks or face coverings.

“If you get to a situation where you have to make the wearing of masks mandatory then I’ll do it.” said Governor Jim Justice during his coronavirus briefing Monday.

This mandate would mean that all West Virginians would be required to wear face coverings whilst out in public for any reason. I spoke to Dr. Mark Povroznik of U-H-C who said that masks are instrumental to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

may not prevent me from breathing virus in from others who are not masked and actively setting virus." Povroznik said. "So, can face masks help prevent the spread of coronavirus? Yes. And even more effectively when it’s combined with standard preventative measures.”

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh also reiterated the wearing of masks is in no way an attack on the freedoms we enjoy, but to help in the reopening process.

“This is not a means to try to impact anybody’s personal liberties, but in fact our ask that you consider wearing a face covering, or a mask, maintain social distance, physical distance of six feet or more, wash your hands, avoid your eyes, your nose and your mouth when you’re in public, [and] around other people, is really done so that we can support our ability to continue to open our state safely.” Marsh said.

