Gov. Justice says youth, student sports teams can begin practices amid COVID-19 crisis

There’s now a plan in place to get student and youth athletes back on the field and court this summer in West Virginia.

Friday, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announced that low-contact outdoor youth sports as well as WVSSAC sanctioned athletics and band summer training programs can begin on June 8.

Little league sports practices will also be permitted to begin on this date along with remaining adult sports facilities. Gov. Justice said Friday that includes indoor tennis courts, racquetball and outdoor basketball courts.

Gov. Justice announced that on June 22 players will be allowed to take the field with spectators as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

He says this includes youth sports games, outdoor sporting events and outdoor equestrian events.