Governor Jim Justice, along with state officials, will be delivering an update on COVID-19 response plans Friday afternoon.

The virtual press briefing is set to start at noon. You can watch on WDTV 5 News.

As of Friday, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive cases, 6,130 negative and two deaths in the Mountain State.