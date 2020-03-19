Gov. Justice tested for COVID-19

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that he was tested for COVID-19 after recently being in contact with the person who had the first confirmed case in West Virginia.

Justice said the results came back negative.

Justice said there is a picture of him with the COVID-19 patient. He met the man during an event where he was awarding grants.

Justice also announced that all barbour shops, hair salons and nail salons will close. He also said the state has purchased personal protective equipment for the National Guard.