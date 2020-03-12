Gov. Justice to make 'major announcement' regarding FRMC

Governor Jim Justice and leaders from West Virginia's healthcare industry are expected to make a "major announcement" regarding the future of Farimont Regional Medical Center, as well as the future of healthcare in Marion County.

The announcement will be made at West Virginia University Urgent Care in Fairmont on Friday at 1 p.m., according to a media release from the Governor's office.

It was announced last month that FRMC would permanently close.

On Tuesday, Mon Health System filed a letter of intent to seek a certificate of need from the state to build a small format in the Fairmont region.