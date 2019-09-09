Gov Justice to serve as Honorary Chair of President Trump's campaign for West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice will service as an Honorary Campaign Chair of President Donald Trump's campaign for West Virginia, President Trump's re-election campaign announced Monday.

Justice says that he thrilled to support President Trump and take a leadership role for the President's campaign in the state.

"Working with President Trump, West Virginia is making a big economic comeback," Justice said. "Miners are working again, manufacturing is coming back and we’re making record investments in roads and schools."

Justice says he looks forward to four more years of working with President Trump to give West Virginians hope and opportunity.