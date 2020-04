Today, Gov. Jim Justice sent a letter to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, urging him to reconsider a decision to transfer out-of-state inmates to their Hazelton facility in Preston County and to their facility in Gilmer County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, Justice says: "while I surely understand the need to transfer prisoners from time to time, now - in the midst of this pandemic - seems unwise and unnecessary."