Gov. Justice welcomes soldiers home

Gov. Jim Justice greeted dozens of West Virginia National Guard soldiers today, returning home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

The Governor met with the soldiers, along with hundreds of their family members, friends, and loved ones during a welcoming home ceremony at McLaughin Air National Guard Base in Charleston.

“On behalf of all West Virginians, Cathy and I want to welcome home all the brave men and women who have been overseas defending freedom,” Gov. Justice said. “We are so happy for their safe return and so appreciative of the sacrifices they and their families have made for all of us here at home.”

More than 140 soldiers of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 821st Horizontal Construction Company, part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, will return home today. During their deployment, these soldiers supported operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and Freedom Sentinel in the Middle East.

Over the course of their deployment, the soldiers served a combined total of more than 28,000-man hours, completing various missions and assignments throughout Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia, and received high accolades for their efforts continually exemplifying the motto, “Mountaineer Pride Worldwide.”

“Deployments are never easy, either on those serving or those left behind on the home front,” WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said. “The families and soldiers of the 821st can rest easy tonight now that they are back home on West Virginia soil. They can be proud knowing they completed their mission with honor and professionalism, and that their service and sacrifices help continue to build the noble legacy of the National Guard.”

The 821st last deployed overseas in 2008.